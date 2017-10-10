Donna Karan defends Weinstein, suggests women 'asking for it'

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

Fashion designer Donna Karan has defended Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his own movie company following accusations of sexual harassment spanning several decades.

Speaking on Sunday, the designer suggested women could be “asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality”.

Her comments have provoked a furious response on social media.

Actress Rose McGowan, who is reportedly among the film producer’s alleged victims, condemned the remarks.

