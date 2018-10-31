Don’t California My Texas

Alex Jones addresses the mass amounts of Americans fleeing the failing State of California for the past few decades and issues this dire warning to the left coasters going east: don’t California my Texas.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

The Devil Is Real And Humans Have Free Will

The Devil Is Real And Humans Have Free Will

Hot News
Comments
What Kanye West’s Trump Phase Meant

What Kanye West’s Trump Phase Meant

Hot News
Comments

Must Watch: Best Fake News Compilation Ever!

Hot News
Comments

Soros Lies To Urge Censorship Against Lou Dobbs

Hot News
Comments

Beto O’Rourke Mural Vandalized By Communists In Austin, TX

Hot News
Comments

Comments