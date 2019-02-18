Don’t Expect Apologies From the Left Over Jussie Smollett ‘Attack’ Fraud

A lot of explosive material can get defused with nine little letters: “I was wrong.”

It works wonders with your significant other. Try it. Frequently.

This week, now that the Chicago Police Department has “shifted the trajectory of the investigation” and now believes Jussie Smollett may have faked his own bias attack, we’ll be hearing apologies from a lot of progressive activists, celebrities and politicians.

With three simple words, they’ll disarm their detractors, pour oil on troubled waters. They’ll help to reunify a culture by admitting that sometimes their ideological opponents are correct.

The case surrounding the alleged attack by MAGA hat wearing Trump supporters is beginning to unravel at light speed as even the police now believe he may have staged it. Alex breaks down how asking questions should always be allowed when events like this occur.


