Don’t Let Northam Racism Controversy Obscure Dems’ Sick Abortion Policies

Last week’s outrage over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s statement that babies born alive following a botched abortion could be allowed to die quickly evaporated when a racist photograph from Northam’s medical school yearbook began circulating.

Northam quickly apologized for the picture, only to later backtrack, claiming that he was not the man in blackface or hidden beneath a Ku Klux Klan hood, but had darkened his face for a Michael Jackson costume that same year and thus his confusion.

Either way, Northam’s political career is over: Even if Northam does not resign, he’s the lamest of lame ducks. While Democrats may not be happy with Northam for dragging out the inevitable and hurting their brand in the meantime, the uproar over Northam’s past succeeded in diverting attention from media’s focus on the party’s extreme abortion position.

After Gov. Ralph Northam’s comments on infanticide, a recent report reveals the deep economic ties that partners of Planned Parenthood have as two of them have now admitted guilt in the selling baby body parts for profit scandal.


