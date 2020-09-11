"Don't Make Me Cry!": President Nearly Breaks Down as Rally Crowd Chants "We Love You!"

Attendees at a rally in Michigan nearly made President Trump break into tears as they loudly chanted, “We love you!” at him.

During the Thursday rally in Freeland, Trump was surprised to hear the crowd break into the chant, after which he claimed it nearly made him cry.

“Don’t say that,” he said, after pretending to wipe away fake tears. “I’ll start to cry, and that won’t be good for my image.”

“You don’t want to see me cry, I’ll start to cry.”

Trump went on to recall a “fake news broadcaster’s” recent claims it was the first time they’d heard the chant at a political rally.

“You know, one of the fake news broadcasters, because this happened the other day, we had a tremendous crowd like this, we had a tremendous crowd in North Carolina.”

“They started chanting, ‘We love you, we love you, we love you.'”

“And you know, it’s incredible, they said with all the years that they’ve been covering presidential elections they’ve never heard that chant, that we love you. That’s very nice.”

The president went on to mock the fake news media, saying they’d likely fact check his statements and claim he was wrong.

“You know, now they’ll say ‘He misrepresented… 18 years ago, there was a rally held by somebody, and we heard the words from two people that ‘We love you, sir.'”

Here’s footage of the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, crowd doing the same chant earlier this week:

Best rally moment ever.❤️🇺🇸❤️ Crowd chants… “We love you!” to @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/YPCpVhfUXe — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 9, 2020

