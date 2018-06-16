'Don't Stick Peas Up Your Nose': Pelosi Makes Bizarre Point on Immigration

Nancy Pelosi was asked about the Trump administration about illegal alien children being separated from parents when they cross the border, and that caused her to launch into a stem winder of a response, which ended with some bizarre parenting tips.

The House Minority Leader was asked for her reaction to House Speaker Paul Ryan statement that he doesn’t support separating families, and if she thinks legislation is the best way to stop that.

Calling the policy “barbaric,” and ignoring the fact that the Obama administration did similar things, Pelosi said, “Do they have any idea of the impact on children, on families? Prob— Well, maybe they do, maybe they don’t care.”

