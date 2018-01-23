DON’T TELL BERNIE: Socialized Medicine Crashes And Burns Again

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result. Yet, for government schemes the insanity persists. Keep trying and maybe the next time it will actually work.

Socialized medicine is one such insanity — the holy grail to the American left, the pony Sen. Bernie Sanders wants to see under his Christmas tree each year.

Socialized medicine is simply a single-payer system. Run by the government. Free to everyone with no out of pocket expense. Conveniently overlooked in such a system are the high taxes required to fund it. Nothing is truly free after all, despite what Bernie wants you to believe.

Single-payer was passed legislatively in Vermont but never implementedbecause it would cost more than the entire state budget. Colorado asked voters if they wanted a single-payer system, also projected to double the state budget, and by a 4-to-1 margin, voters said no. Even California floated the idea of single-payer, until government officials realized that it would cost more than twice the existing state budget.

