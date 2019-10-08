'Don't Tempt Me': Trump and Hillary Spar in Twitter Spat

President Trump and his political arch-nemesis Hillary Clinton waged a mini-skirmish on Twitter Tuesday, foreshadowing a possible 2020 presidential run for the former secretary of state.

Earlier in the day, Trump spoke to rumors Clinton could enter the 2020 race by mentioning he wanted “Crooked Hillary” to “steal” the nomination from Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, if only to answer for her missing emails.

I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” Trump tweeted, adding, “Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!”

Clinton replied dryly: “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

The back-and-forth between the two foes is likely to continue into 2020 as speculation increases that Clinton will jump into the race, given her numerous media appearances, fundraisers and speaking tours.



