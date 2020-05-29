‘Don’t throw money at black Americans to riot’: Candace Owens spars with Soros-funded NGO over alleged hand in Minneapolis unrest

Conservative firebrand Candace Owens has started a feud with Open Society Foundations, after accusing the George Soros-funded NGO of fueling the ongoing riots in Minneapolis.

Owens speculated that the fires and looting in Minneapolis was being carried out by activists linked to the billionaire, after noting that Police Chief Medaria Arradondo claimed the criminal activity was being instigated by people not native to the city.

“My guess: As he did with Antifa, Democrat George Soros has these thugs on payroll. He is funding the chaos via his Open Society Foundation,” the conservative commentator tweeted.



Raw footage of the George Floyd Murder and Minneapolis Riots.

The accusation clearly ruffled the NGO’s feathers, which fired back a retort insisting that they do not condone violence and “do not pay people to protest.” They also claimed that Owens was trying to “distract” from a case of “police brutality.”

Hi Candace, Mr. Soros and the Open Society Foundations oppose all violence and do not pay people to protest. We lament the effort, through baseless allegations, to distract from the crisis of police brutality in Minneapolis and in too many other parts of the country. — Open Society Foundations (@OpenSociety) May 28, 2020

Unimpressed, Owens accused the group of “throwing money at black Americans to riot” and scolded the organization for spreading hate and dividing America.

“You got what you wanted in Minnesota. Your organization is a disgrace and Soros himself is absolute filth in my book,” read one of her scathing responses.

Please do not throw money at black Americans to riot and then have the nerve to think we are so stupid as to believe the money was given out of genuine caring.

You got what you wanted in Minnesota. Your organization is a disgrace and Soros himself is absolute filth in my book. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 28, 2020

Soros’ Open Society Foundations has indeed provided cash to activists linked with the Black Lives Matter movement – although the organization has long maintained that they “don’t fund protests, per se.”

Protests erupted in Minneapolis after a brutal police arrest reportedly led to the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd. Although initial demonstrations were largely peaceful, Minneapolis has seen two nights of rioting. During a press conference on Thursday, the city’s police chief said that “many of the people involved in the criminal conduct last night were not known Minneapolitans to them” and were “not recognized as being from the city.”

A police precinct headquarters was set ablaze on Thursday night, after law enforcement abandoned their position. The Minnesota National Guard has been deployed to the area, purportedly to assist the city’s fire department as they battle fires set by rioters. US President Donald Trump has warned that he could send in the military if order is not restored.

