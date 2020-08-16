'Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f*** things up': Obama has shared private doubts about Biden's 2020 chances

Barack Obama is sharing doubts about the ability of his former Vice President Joe Biden to win the 2020 election, according to a new report.

Tensions linger between the camps with the VP determined to prove the naysayers wrong after Obama backed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as his successor in 2016, Politico states.

While the former President has publicly backed Biden – albeit late in the day – he is said to be warning his inner circle that he may not be fit for office.

‘Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up,’ Obama has cautioned, according to one Democrat who spoke to Politico.



Obama is said to have bemoaned Biden’s lack of understanding for much of the Democratic electorate.

The former president allegedly told one former Democratic candidate that he was struggling to understand voters in the likes of Iowa.

‘And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden,’ they said he added.

Yet, Biden has pushed ahead despite knowing that Obama may feel he is not the right person for the job and disagrees with his governing style.

