Don’t worry about working out: Just get up, and keep moving

THE THRESHOLD OF Katy Bowman’s house in Sequim might startle you — and your feet.

Just inside the front door, a chunk of wood flooring has been removed and filled with loose rocks of varying size. To enter, you take off your shoes and walk over the lumpy surface.

If you’re skittish, you might be tempted to leap. If you know and practice Bowman’s work, you might stroll across, happy to stretch your feet. Or if, like me, you are new to walking on texture, you wince slightly.

Bowman’s house can be fun, or challenging, depending on your perspective. The living room has no couch — sit on the floor on the soft rugs, squat or perch on the bench if your hips and ankles aren’t ready (yet) for the floor. Wander into the playroom, and grab on to monkey bars. In the backyard, choose from sky-blue aerial silks; TRX straps; or a ladder strung between two trees, where you can hone your bat sensibilities and crawl across while hanging upside down.

