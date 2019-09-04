Dorian-Devastated Island With 50K Residents Now 70% Under Water

Image Credits: NOAA via Getty Images.

Hurricane Dorian has absolutely devastated Grand Bahama island, which is now 70% under water according to Bloomberg, citing government sources. The roughly 50-mile wide vacation destination in the Bahamas is home to approximately 50,000 people. 

Satellite photo showing Grand Bahama Island before and after Hurricane Dorian made landfall. In the after photo (bottom), note the yellow lines that mark where the land was before the storm flooded the area.
(Source: Iceye via CNN)

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said that the damage to homes, businesses and other buildings is “unprecedented and extensive,” while the National Emergency Management Agency has issued an “urgent plea” to owners of equipment such as jet skis, small boats and flatbed trailers to assemble at the Grand Bahama shopping mall to assist with the rescue.


The US Coast Guard along with the British Royal Navy have also been sent to the region.

There are “still many outstanding rescue missions,” on the island of Grand Bahama, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Kevin Peter Turnquest said, in reply to written questions. “It’s not looking good as we expect catastrophic damage.” -Bloomberg

Abaco: 

Dorian is currently traveling northwest at around 5 mph according to the National Hurricane Center.


