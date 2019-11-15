'Double standard like never seen before': Trump Responds to Roger Stone Verdict

Image Credits: Steven Ferdman/WireImage / Getty.

President Donald Trump called a jury’s verdict against his former campaign associate Roger Stone a “double standard.”

On Friday, moments after the verdict was revealed finding Stone guilty on seven counts against him, Trump questioned why others who used government resources to stage a coup attempt against his presidency aren’t being held to the same standard.

“So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?….”

“…A double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country?” the president wrote.

Tune in to The Alex Jones Show below for live coverage of the ruling’s aftermath:

The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

White House Releases Text of First Phone Call Between Trump, Zelensky

White House Releases Text of First Phone Call Between Trump, Zelensky

Government
Comments
Bernie Sanders, AOC Launch Another Green New Deal

Bernie Sanders, AOC Launch Another Green New Deal

Government
Comments

That’s a Wrap: Dem Witness Admits Ukraine ‘Should’ Investigate Burisma For Paying Bribe to Kill Probe Into Hunter Biden

Government
comments

The FDA Wants to Control Your Stem Cells

Government
comments

Trump Admin Wants to Deny Work Permits to Migrants Illegally Entering US

Government
comments

Comments