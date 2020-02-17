Douglas Murray: Starbucks Promotion of Trans Kids Charity ‘Incredibly Sinister’

Starbucks promoting a “transgender youth” charity through the sale of Mermaids cookies is “incredibly sinister” says author Douglas Murray.

“This is the crossover of one of the ugliest bits of capitalism with one of the most sinister things in our time,” says Murray.

Murray, who dedicates a significant chunk of his most recent bestseller The Madness of Crowds to discussing the hijack of transgender issues by the radical left, expressed his fury that so controversial an issue should be so casually used for marketing purposes by an international hot beverage chain.

Starbucks — the British branch — is currently donating 50p of each Mermaids cookie it sells to the British charity Mermaids.

According to the Mail:

Mermaids was set up by Susie Green, who took her son Jack – now Jackie – to Thailand for sex-change surgery at 16, because the NHS would not operate on someone so young. The charity advises Government agencies, schools, the police and social workers. But critics say its advice is not objective, because it is run largely by parents with a transgender child.

