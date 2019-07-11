Dow Breaks 27,000

Image Credits: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied to a record high on Thursday, led by UnitedHealth shares, after testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that signaled easier monetary policy could be implemented later this month.

The 30-stock average broke above 27,000 for the first time in its history, before trading just below that level. The Dow was up 0.5%, or 132 points, around 9:50 a.m. ET.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to trade back above 3,000 while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2%.

Read more


Mike Adams warns about the social control systems being used against the public.


Related Articles

Farm Subsidized Are Corporate Welfare — And They Cost Us Plenty

Farm Subsidized Are Corporate Welfare — And They Cost Us Plenty

Economy
Comments
Markets Poised to Crumble Like a Sandpile - Expert

Markets Poised to Crumble Like a Sandpile – Expert

Economy
Comments

CBO Destroys Democrat Dreams Of Utopia; Almost 4 Million Jobs Lost Under $15 Minimum Wage

Economy
comments

When Will the Stock Market Respond to 2016’s Liquidity Collapse?

Economy
comments

Peter Schiff: Markets Overreacting to Jobs Report

Economy
comments

Comments