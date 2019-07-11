Dow Breaks 27,000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied to a record high on Thursday, led by UnitedHealth shares, after testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that signaled easier monetary policy could be implemented later this month.

The 30-stock average broke above 27,000 for the first time in its history, before trading just below that level. The Dow was up 0.5%, or 132 points, around 9:50 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to trade back above 3,000 while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2%.

