Dow Closes More than 400 Points Higher after Its Worst Week in 2 Years

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

U.S. stocks rose on Monday as the major indexes rebounded from their worst weekly performances in two years.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 410.37 points higher at 24,601.27 and rose as much as 574.26. DowDuPont and Apple were the best-performing stocks in the Dow, advancing 3.4 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

The S&P 500 gained 1.4 percent to finish at 2,656, with materials and information technology as the best-performing sectors. The Nasdaq composite advanced 1.6 percent to close at 6,981.96.

Shares of Amazon, Bank of America and Apple — which fell sharply last week — all rose by at least 2.5 percent.

