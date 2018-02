Wall Street moved higher Wednesday, capping a strong run in January and clinching the Dow’s best winning streak since 1959.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 72 points to 26,149. The S&P 500 advanced 1.4 points to 2,823. The Nasdaq Composite was up 9 points at 7,411.

Despite a pullback to start the week, the Dow and S&P 500 completed their best January performances since 2016. The indexes also posted their 10th consecutive monthly gains—the strongest run in nearly 60 years.

