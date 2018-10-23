Dow Ends Off 125 Points

Image Credits: Sam valadi, Flickr.

Stocks plunged on Tuesday, Oct. 23, as investors focused on slowing economic growth and simmering geopolitical tensions and earnings from blue chips Caterpillar Inc. (CAT – Get Report) and 3M Co. (MMM – Get Report) disappointed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 125 points, or 0.50%, to 25,191; at its lows for the day the index declined 548 points. The S&P 500 tumbled 0.6% and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT – Get Report) fell 5.9% on Tuesday after suggesting that increased demand had created some supply chain challenges even though it beat third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates.

