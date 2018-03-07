DOW Faces 350 Point Fall as Gary Cohn’s Departure Sparks US-EU Trade War Fears

Image Credits: Wiki.

The DJIA faces a massive 350 point slide at open today after the resignation of Gary Cohn, the top economic adviser to US President Donald Trump and a voice for Wall Street in the White House, admitted defeat in advising President Trump against huge steel and aluminum import tariffs.

US stock index futures have posted sharp falls ahead of Wednesday’s open, as another member of President Trump’s team leaves the White House, unnerving markets worldwide.

Dow futures slumped 308 points, indicating a drop of 330.12 points at the open. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also pointed to deep losses at the open for their respective markets.

