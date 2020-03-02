Dow Jumps 1000 Points From Overnight Lows, S&P Tops 3,000, TSY Yields Collapse

Will jawboning alone do it?

The market is now pricing in a 50bps cut in March (was 75bps earlier today)

And for now the algos are panic-buying pavlovian-styel, with the Dow up 1000 points off the overnight lows…

Will this be the Dow’s first up-day in the last 8?

And S&P back above 3,000…

But, amid all this chaos, Treasury yields are massively lower on the day…

So The Dow is up 600 points and 2Y Yields are down 12bps (and the dollar is getting dumped as gold gains).

Will Powell deliver and send The Fed deeper down the rabbit hole of interventionism (especially after the ISM/PMIs printed in expansion)



Alex Jones presents video clips from Bill Maher’s HBO show where he calls for the collapse of the U.S. economy to stop Trump’s presidency and suggests that the coronavirus may help his hopes reach full fruition.

