Dow on track to top 26,000 at open

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 200 points on Tuesday, indicating that the blue-chip index could open above 26,000 for the first time, supported by strong earnings from UnitedHealth.

Shares of the largest U.S. health insurer rose 3 percent in premarket trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast.

Citigroup (C.N) rose 1.05 percent ahead of its earnings.

If the Dow hits 26,000 on Tuesday, it would mark its fastest 1000-point rise. It ended above 25,000 on Jan. 4.

