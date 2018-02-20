Dow Opens More Than 100 Points Lower as Rates Rise; Walmart Slides

Image Credits: Scott Beale | Flickr.

Stocks opened lower on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields climbed back towards multi-year highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 133 points at the open, with Walmart as the worst-performing stock in the index. The S&P 500 declined 0.2 percent, with telecommunications as the biggest laggard. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.3 percent.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. note yield rose to 2.902 percent, after hitting its highest level since 2014 last week. The short-term two-year note yield, meanwhile, traded around a nine-year high.

Read more


Related Articles

Goldman: Is US Debt Trajectory Sustainable?

Goldman: Is US Debt Trajectory Sustainable?

Economy
Comments
Small business owners’ optimism at record high after tax overhaul

Small business owners’ optimism at record high after tax overhaul

Economy
Comments

Where Are The Stock Markets Going? Follow The Money

Economy
Comments

Bitcoin Surging After Mystery Trader Buys $344 Million In Cryptocurrency

Economy
Comments

Debt Cancer: More Than 80 Percent Of American Adults Owe Somebody Else Money

Economy
Comments

Comments