Dow Opens More Than 100 Points Lower as Rates Rise; Walmart Slides

Stocks opened lower on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields climbed back towards multi-year highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 133 points at the open, with Walmart as the worst-performing stock in the index. The S&P 500 declined 0.2 percent, with telecommunications as the biggest laggard. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.3 percent.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. note yield rose to 2.902 percent, after hitting its highest level since 2014 last week. The short-term two-year note yield, meanwhile, traded around a nine-year high.

