Dow Rises 5,000 Points in a Year for the First Time Ever

Image Credits: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

The Dow Jones industrial average just did something it has never done in its 121-year history.

The 30-stock average is now up more than 5,000 points in a year, marking its biggest annual-points gain ever. This following a 200-point rally Monday which sent it to an all-time high.

The Dow was also on track Monday to post 70 record closes in a year for the first time. To put that into perspective, about one of every four trading sessions this year has been a record close for the index.

The Dow, along with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite, has had a banner year, rising 25.6 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up 20.3 percent and 28.6 percent, respectively.

Read more

Related Articles

2017 Has Been The Best Year For The Stock Market EVER

2017 Has Been The Best Year For The Stock Market EVER

Economy
Comments
Super-MAGA-nomics: American Economic Optimism Soars, Main Street is Back

Super-MAGA-nomics: American Economic Optimism Soars, Main Street is Back

Economy
Comments

BitCoin: Commodity? Currency? Bubble?

Economy
Comments

Analyst who predicted bitcoin boom says cryptocurrency will hit $400,000

Economy
Comments

Bitcoin Is Now Worth More Than Wal-Mart (The Entire Company)

Economy
Comments

Comments