Dow Rises More Than 100 Points, Hits Record High As Tech Stocks Bounce

U.S. stocks traded higher on Monday as technology stocks recovered from a wobbly performance last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 121 points and hit a record, surpassing a previous all-time high of 21,391.97, which was set last week.

The S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to also reach a record, with information technology rising 1.6 percent to lead advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 1.4 percent.

“Tech stocks, after being on everyone’s sell list over the past few days, are now back on people’s buy lists,” said Anthony Conroy, president at Abel Noser. “Looks like there’s some buying on the dip.”

