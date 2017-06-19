Dow Rises More Than 100 Points, Hits Record High As Tech Stocks Bounce

U.S. stocks traded higher on Monday as technology stocks recovered from a wobbly performance last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 121 points and hit a record, surpassing a previous all-time high of 21,391.97, which was set last week.

The S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to also reach a record, with information technology rising 1.6 percent to lead advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 1.4 percent.

“Tech stocks, after being on everyone’s sell list over the past few days, are now back on people’s buy lists,” said Anthony Conroy, president at Abel Noser. “Looks like there’s some buying on the dip.”

Read more


Related Articles

Amazon to Buy Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion

Amazon to Buy Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion

Economy
Comments
Head Of Goldman Sachs Makes Fun Of Trump Trying To Save Economy, Praises China

Head Of Goldman Sachs Makes Fun Of Trump Trying To Save Economy, Praises China

Economy
Comments

Amazon’s Multi-Industry Dominance Scares Rivals

Economy
Comments

Fractional-Reserve Banking and Money Creation

Economy
Comments

Unable To Pay Bills, Illinois Sends “Dear Contractor” Letter Telling Firms To Halt Road Work On July 1

Economy
Comments

Comments