Dow set to rise 150 points as roller-coaster week rolls on

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open on Friday for the three major indexes in the U.S., as Wall Street gets set to build on back-to-back rallies.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures implied a gain of more than 150 points at Friday’s open, as of 7 a.m. ET. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to gains for the two indexes when they open.

The rise in futures comes after a wild day on Wall Street that saw stock indexes recover from steep losses to post solid gains. The Dow closed 260.37 points higher on Thursday and the S&P 500 ended the day up 0.86 percent. The Nasdaq Composite, for its part, closed 0.4 percent higher.

“We’re in the year-end period where there are a lot of folks that have stepped away from the market and therefore some significant changes in buy or sells have a more profound impact on the market,” said Gibson Smith, founder of Smith Capital Investors. “There’s another big component: A lot of focus-driven issues are being driven to a head. Some of it is on trade, some of it on the government shutdown, the Federal Reserve versus Donald Trump, they are all coming to a head at a time when there is a lot of illiquidity in the market. ”

Read more.


Related Articles

This Is Exactly The Kind Of Behavior That You Would Expect During A Stock Market Implosion…

This Is Exactly The Kind Of Behavior That You Would Expect During A Stock Market Implosion…

Economy
Comments
Nearly Half of Student Loans "in Distress"

Nearly Half of Student Loans “in Distress”

Economy
Comments

Trump Considering Order To Ban Purchases Of Huawei, ZTE Equipment

Economy
Comments

U.S. Stocks Just Had Their Best Day Ever – And Here Is Why That Is A REALLY Bad Sign…

Economy
Comments

The Legal Gymnastics Behind Obamacare

Economy
Comments

Comments