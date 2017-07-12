Dow Sets Record-high Close; Fed Signals Gradual Rate Hikes

Image Credits: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images.

The Dow rose to a record high close while U.S. stocks kept their upward momentum Wednesday following Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s congressional testimony to gradually raise interest rates.

Yellen’s speech was a nod to Wall Street as the Fed signaled it will gradually tighten policy and gradually unwind its massive balance sheet. A neutral interest rate level refers to one that neither encourages nor discourages economic activity.

Investors cheered Yellen’s dovish tone, alleviating some concerns over the recent dip in inflation.

“People were worried about her coming out more hawkish. She said exactly what the market expected and that’s why the market was happy with it,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Financial Partners, based near Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read more


Related Articles

Central Bankers On Borrowed Time

Central Bankers On Borrowed Time

Economy
Comments
Connecticut Capital Hartford Downgraded To Junk By S&P

Connecticut Capital Hartford Downgraded To Junk By S&P

Economy
Comments

Why Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could plunge 75%

Economy
Comments

The Company Set Up To Compete With Tesla Just Lost A Billion Dollars

Economy
Comments

Bill Allocates $1.6 Billion For Trump’s Border Wall

Economy
Comments

Comments