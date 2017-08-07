Dow Tracks Ninth Straight Day of Record Close
U.S. stocks were slightly up in early afternoon trading on Monday, with the Dow on track to close at a record high for the ninth straight day, after squeezing out another all-time high just after the open.

The rise in the Dow also put the blue-chip index on track to close higher for the 10th straight day, its longest streak of consecutive gains since February.

Markets have been boosted in recent weeks by robust second-quarter earnings, and the strong July employment report on Friday added to the positive sentiment.

“We have strong earnings that is helping the market,” said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group.

Read more

