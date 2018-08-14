'Dozens dead' as major road bridge collapses in Genoa

Dozens of people are reported to be dead after a large section of a road bridge collapsed in the northern Italian city of Genoa.

The Italian Ambulance Service says there are “dozens of dead”, the Adnkronos news agency reported.

It is believed about 10 vehicles were involved when a 200m (650ft) section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed during a sudden and violent storm.

The collapse is believed to have been caused by a structural weakness, the ANSA news agency said.

Video showing parts of the structure falling into the water has been posted to Twitter by local police.

What appears to be flashes of electricity are visible as concrete columns shatter and drop.

