Dozens dead in 'one of worst chemical strikes in Syrian history'

The US has called on Russia to end its support for the Syrian regime after at least 70 people were killed in an alleged chemical attack.

The State Department in Washington said it was closely following the “disturbing reports” from the city of Douma in eastern Ghouta, which an aid group with links to opposition forces in the region said had been subjected to “one of the worst chemical attacks in Syrian history” late on Saturday.

At least 70 people were killed in the strike, with more than 500 civilians injured, the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations (UOSSM) told Sky News.

There has been no independent verification of the claims – which have been denied by the Syrian government – but the US has said that if they prove accurate they demand an “immediate response by the international community”.

FLASHBACK: Russia said it had "reliable information" about militants preparing to falsify a government chemical attack against civilians a month ago. https://t.co/KGMMxM9Azc — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 8, 2018

Read more