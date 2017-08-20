Dozens Demonstrate in Detroit against White Supremacy, Christopher Columbus

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Dozens of demonstrators converged under a raised bust of Christopher Columbus in downtown Detroit on Saturday and demanded the monument come down as they protested against white supremacy and a list of perceived affronts to black Detroiters.

The peaceful gathering, organized by the Detroit chapter of BYP100, formerly known as the Black Youth Project 100, was one of numerous rallies and protests across the country in the wake of last weekend’s street clash in Virginia over the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a park.

The Detroit demonstration, held on a large traffic island with the Columbus monument at Randolph and Jefferson, went off without incident. It had been publicized on Facebook and dubbed, “Reclaiming our history: A Detroit without white supremacy.”

Organizers said they were unaware of any Confederate monuments in the city, so were focusing on memorials to other historical figures tied to a white supremacy mind-set.

