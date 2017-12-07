Dozens injured in West Bank protests: report

Dozens of people were injured on Thursday in the Palestinian-dominated West Bank in protests after President Trump announced the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, CNN reported.

Palestinian protesters used slingshots and threw rocks during the demonstrations, according to the network, and Israeli forces responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The unrest comes one day after Trump announced the U.S. would not only recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital but said the U.S. Embassy would be relocated from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

The State Department on Tuesday warned U.S. citizens to avoid Jerusalem’s Old City and the West Bank over fears of protests and violent reaction to the president’s announcement.

