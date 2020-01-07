Dozens Killed, Injured in Stampede at Soleimani Funeral

Thousands poured into the streets of Kerman, the home town of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, this Tuesday to witness the funeral procession of the Iranian IRGC major general, who was killed in a US drone strike on 3 January.

Iranian state television reported on Tuesday that at least 35 people have been killed and 48 have been injured as a result of a stampede during the funeral for the recently assassinated Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

The broadcaster didn’t say where it obtained the information, but it had a telephone conversation with Head of Iran’s emergency medical services Pirhossein Koulivand, who confirmed the stampede took place.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and some have been killed during the funeral processions,” he said.

He added that the situation was being looked into with additional information to be provided later.

The Monday procession that was held in the capital of Iran, Tehran, gathered over one million people.



Head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) elite Quds Force Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on Friday.

The killing prompted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to warn that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.

Two days after the assassination, Tehran stated that it would continue to reduce its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, and proceed to enrich uranium based on the technical requirements of its nuclear industry.

Baghdad has also condemned the attack as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, with the national parliament voting to expel foreign troops from the country.

US President Donald Trump, in turn, threatened Iraq with “sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever,” saying US troops will not leave the country unless America is paid back for its “very extraordinarily expensive airbase” located there.



