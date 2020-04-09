Dozens of Bernie Supporters Tweet That They’re ‘Crying’ Over Campaign Suspension

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Dozens of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) supporters have been reduced to tears after the Vermont Senator announced he would be suspending his presidential campaign.

Sadly, many memes and armchair pundit predictions foresaw the democratic socialist’s early exit–in a scene far too reminiscent of 2016’s supposed betrayal at the hands of the DNC.

Social media was flooded with memes–and tears–of heartbroken progressives losing their preferred candidate, and given an ostensible choice between Joe Biden and incumbent Donald J. Trump.

Twitter was awash with several accounts dumping their emotions onto social media.


Owen brainstorms with callers about what could play out with Joe Biden as the November election approaches.

Several other users took to the platform to vent their frustrations over the prospect of potentially casting a vote for Joe Biden.

National File previously reported that Reddit also suffered a meltdownover Sanders’ announcement to suspend his campaign. Myriad Bernie bros of all stripes dumped their emotions onto the message board at the news.

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Pentagon Denies ABC News Report Military Intelligence Knew About Coronavirus in November

Pentagon Denies ABC News Report Military Intelligence Knew About Coronavirus in November

U.S. News
Comments
Military Surplus Store Donates $300k PPE At Cost to Hospitals, VICE News Asks If They're Neo-Nazis

Military Surplus Store Donates $300k PPE At Cost to Hospitals, VICE News Asks If They’re Neo-Nazis

U.S. News
Comments

Biden: ‘Coronavirus Is Helping My Numbers’

U.S. News
comments

Dennis Quaid Praises Trump’s Early Travel Ban, Says POTUS “Doing a Good Job” Handling the Crisis

U.S. News
comments

Bernie’s Press Secretary: ‘Now I Can Drop ‘Democratic’ From ‘Democratic Socialism’

U.S. News
comments

Comments