Dozens of Bernie Supporters Tweet That They’re ‘Crying’ Over Campaign Suspension

Dozens of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) supporters have been reduced to tears after the Vermont Senator announced he would be suspending his presidential campaign.

Sadly, many memes and armchair pundit predictions foresaw the democratic socialist’s early exit–in a scene far too reminiscent of 2016’s supposed betrayal at the hands of the DNC.

Social media was flooded with memes–and tears–of heartbroken progressives losing their preferred candidate, and given an ostensible choice between Joe Biden and incumbent Donald J. Trump.

Twitter was awash with several accounts dumping their emotions onto social media.

I was not fucking expecting @BernieSanders to suspend his campaign today. crying while listening to pills n potions 😭👉 — daddy (@thickputhy) April 8, 2020

No one talk to me unless they’re crying about Bernie Sanders too. — 🐤🔥 (@BombAssPhoenix) April 8, 2020

Yes I’m crying over Bernie Sanders dropping out don’t fucking @ me pic.twitter.com/ur6k5sLtEu — Nai, the parklife girl🇹🇹🍊 (@kidanaiah) April 8, 2020

Is anyone else crying? I just saw the news about @BernieSanders, and I am overcome by grief. — Suchitra Vijayan (@suchitrav) April 8, 2020



Before posting my analysis of Bernie’s decision and its impacts, I want to take a moment to thank Senator Sanders for

📌all his tireless work over the past 50 years

📌his amazing contributions to our country & history

📌inspiring me to seek public office. I’m crying as I write. — 🌹Shahid Buttar for Congress (@ShahidForChange) April 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders ends 2020 presidential campaign https://t.co/TZRfnyLR4R I cannot relive 2016. I can’t. I’m not walking into that polling place crying over which shitty dementia patient I should vote for because the DNC bullied me into it. — elle of frell (@mrwr213) April 8, 2020

crying about bernie sanders — chrissy (@lollydotnet) April 8, 2020

Several other users took to the platform to vent their frustrations over the prospect of potentially casting a vote for Joe Biden.

National File previously reported that Reddit also suffered a meltdownover Sanders’ announcement to suspend his campaign. Myriad Bernie bros of all stripes dumped their emotions onto the message board at the news.

