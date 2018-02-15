Dr. AWR Hawkins-Florida School Shooting: Time to Arm Teachers for Self-Defense

Image Credits: shilohshooting.com.

The heinous attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School demonstrates anew the necessity of arming teachers so they can defend students from determined criminals who come to campus to do harm.

School resource officers are appreciated and are part of security, but they are only a part.

For example, during a February 14 Fox News broadcast, Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie said there was a regular police presence–i.e., school resource officers–at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. He said there are normally two such officers. Yet the events of February 14 proved that a determined criminal can find a way around those officers and when he does, what is the solution?

Are teachers to join their students and shelter in place while dialing 911?

Are they to press desks against their classroom doors and arm themselves with chalkboard erasers, books, or rulers?

