Dr. Deborah Birx: The WHO "Had to Have Known" There Was Human to Human Transmission

Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the faces of America’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, said that the WHO “had to know” that there had been human to human transmission despite them amplifying Chinese propaganda back in January that this hadn’t happened.

On January 14th, the World Health Organization tweeted, “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China.”

The organization, which has now had its funding cut by the Trump administration, amplified this fake news despite it being widely suspected even at the time that Beijing was covering up the true severity of the outbreak.

It later came to light that Chinese authorities knew about human to human transmission of COVID-19 as early as November, weeks before Beijing even told the WHO about a virus outbreak.

Dr. Deborah Birx was asked about the ‘human to human transmission’ statement and whether the WHO mishandled the pandemic.

Dr. Deborah Birx on China and W.H.O.: they "had to have known that there was human-to-human transmission…why wasn't there this level of transparency when this virus exploded"

“Very early on in pandemics you have to increase your level of reporting and transparency, because it’s a new disease, every word and every experience becomes very critical for the global public,” said Birx.

“I think once this is over we’ll be able to look back and see – did China and the WHO say and do everything to alert the rest of the world to the nuances of this virus, because when it first explodes, someone had to have known that there was human to human transmission,” she added.

Pointing to the rapid doubling of case rates as the virus spread throughout America and noting that this was “not subtle,” Birx asked “why wasn’t there this level of transparency when this virus exploded, I think people would have prepared differently if they had known the level of transmissibility of this virus.”

As we highlighted earlier, not only did the WHO help China cover-up the severity of the outbreak, they also silenced medical experts who tried to tell countries to impose border controls back in January but were blocked from doing so.

