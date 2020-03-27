Dr. Fauci Concedes Coronavirus Death Rate Like 'Very Bad Flu'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, co-authored an article published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine predicting the fatality rate for the coronavirus will turn out to be no worse than that of a “severe seasonal influenza.”

In an exceptionally bad flu season, the case fatality rate is about 0.1%, the authors write.

Regarding the current coronavirus pandemic, they said: “If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%.”

That suggests, they conclude “that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.”

Read More

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!