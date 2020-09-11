Dr. Fauci Says Americans Need to 'Hunker Down For Fall, Winter'

In his latest round of interviews and appearances since reports emerged earlier this week that forces within DHHS were trying to muzzle the good doctor, Dr. Fauci said Thursday that despite the ongoing decline in daily COVID-19 cases, Americans shouldn’t let up on the battle against the pandemic.

During a round table discussion at Harvard Medical School on Thursday, with the US closing in on 200,000 deaths and 6 million cases, Dr. Fauci warned that “we need to hunker down and get through this fall and winter, because it’s not going to be easy,” Fauci said.

Regarding the emerging newest “hot spot” in the Midwest, and the looming threat of a second wave in the US like what’s happening right now in France and Spain, Dr. Fauci warned that “it’s really quite frankly depressing to see that because you know what’s ahead.”

Fauci, one of the world’s leading AIDS researchers since the 1980s, warned about the dangers of underestimating the virus. He compared the pandemic to the early days of HIV, in terms of how it escalated, and, in COVID-19’s case, how it might continue to escalate.

“We’ve been through this before,” he said. “Don’t ever, ever underestimate the potential of the pandemic. And don’t try and look at the rosy side of things.”

Then again, Dr. Fauci’s predictions haven’t always been reliable, but we suppose that’s another matter. The good doctor didn’t mention President Trump or his comments as reported by Bob Woodward. Apparently, the doctor was unwilling to discuss this week’s vaccine news as well as the doctor ”

“We’ve really got to realize that from Day One, you don’t know it all,” he said. “And you’ve got to be flexible enough to change your recommendations, your guidelines, your policies, depending upon the information.”

We imagine the press will be swift to point out that Dr. Fauci is once again covering for Trump, while also persisting with the doom and gloom message that he knows annoys Trump.



A new report shows that a recent outbreak of polio in Sudan was the result of a vaccine designed to treat polio. This is a damning disclosure and shows the UN and it’s health wing, the WHO, can’t be trusted when it comes to vaccines and their safety.

