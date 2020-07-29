Dr. Fauci Suggests People Wear Goggles To Protect Against COVID-19

During an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, Dr. Fauci advised Americans to wear “eye protection” such as goggles or eye shields to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it,” Fauci said. “It’s not universally recommended, but if you really want to be complete, you should probably use it if you can.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci to @DrJAshton: "If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it. It's not universally recommended, but if you really want to be complete, you should probably use it if you can." https://t.co/SJPZn8fN6F pic.twitter.com/Ml87aBuclI — ABC News (@ABC) July 29, 2020

Perhaps Fauci is following the Peruvian model as passengers riding on the Lima Metro rapid transit system have to wear face shields beginning last week.

Mandatory face shields. Now endorsed by Fauci, and coming to a city near you! https://t.co/OcQE1niSu6 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 29, 2020 Will America see a sudden increase in people wearing goggles and protective eyewear in public, and will stores and governments begin mandating eye shields next? The internet has a running bet on how long until eye protection is mandated. Goggles now being “recommended” by doctors on top of face masks. How long before we see mandatory disposable glove orders? — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 29, 2020

The mandatory goggles are coming. And we all know, from the Simpsons, that they do nothing. pic.twitter.com/p3HUhRA4Zc — lucifurious™ ♓️ (@jablan) July 29, 2020

Most not wearing masks do so because they do not believe it will save others. Have you been wearing a mask every flu season? Why aren't you wearing goggles too? In fact, why don't you never leave your home again? After all, it might "save others." Don't you care about life? — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) July 29, 2020

"MANDATORY FLU GOGGLES NOW." -coming soon — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 29, 2020

Will believe it when I see it. Mandatory gloves and goggles probably be compulsory by the end of August — Kyle (@kylej95) July 28, 2020

Fauci is now "recommending" goggles. It will be mandatory in 3 months. This will never end. When do we get to take the masks off? — Teddy Spaghetti (@dognell1) July 29, 2020

Expect to wear gloves and goggles soon as it becomes winter and mandatory for public transport or going shopping😀😁 — Jeffreypaul Askew (@JeffreypaulAsk) July 27, 2020

Face masks are a sign of submission and preparation for what Fauci calls “veil of immunity” — vaccines.

