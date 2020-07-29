Dr. Fauci Suggests People Wear Goggles To Protect Against COVID-19

Image Credits: Chung Sung-Jun | Getty.

During an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, Dr. Fauci advised Americans to wear “eye protection” such as goggles or eye shields to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it,” Fauci said. “It’s not universally recommended, but if you really want to be complete, you should probably use it if you can.”

Perhaps Fauci is following the Peruvian model as passengers riding on the Lima Metro rapid transit system have to wear face shields beginning last week.

Will America see a sudden increase in people wearing goggles and protective eyewear in public, and will stores and governments begin mandating eye shields next?

The internet has a running bet on how long until eye protection is mandated.

Face masks are a sign of submission and preparation for what Fauci calls “veil of immunity” — vaccines.

