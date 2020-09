Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how Dr. Anthony Fauci could be convicted for his COVID-19 coverup.

Alex Jones breaks down the growing medical tyranny around the globe as Australia moves to arrest ‘conspiracy theorists’ and Facebook censors a credible Chinese virologist whistleblower that runs counter to the globalist authoritarian control narrative.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!