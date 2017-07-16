Dr. Michael Coffman, Patriot Who Exposed Agenda 21, Passes Away

Dr. Michael Coffman, a firebrand patriot known for exposing Agenda 21 and the globalist gameplan to end rural America, passed away after a battle with cancer.

Infowars recently found out about the loss of Dr. Coffman, who explained how the globalists wanted to restrict world populations to tightly controlled megacities in the Alex Jones documentary Endgame: Blueprint for Global Enslavement.

Coffman, who held a Ph.D in Forest Science, was once instrumental in stopping the ratification of a biodiversity treaty which would have triggered the eventual disappearance of private land ownership through piecemeal use restrictions.

“The growing mountain of environmental and other regulations that supposedly benefits the public good in the United States today has stripped Americans of the unalienable right to possess land,” he once wrote. “Instead, Americans increasingly have only the usufruct right to use the land and pay taxes (rent).”

“As with the Romans, the government retains the right to determine how the land is used.”

Dr. Coffman exposing global government during the Obama administration:



Before his passing, Dr. Coffman left the following message for patriots like you to advance the resistance:

As a scientist and writer, I have been fighting the global agenda that would destroy America as we know it for decades.

As a researcher in the American paper industry, I ran a multimillion dollar research project on the effects of acid rain. When the results came in that it was basically a non-issue, I was told to quash my results or find a new job. That was when my eyes were opened to the fact that it was politics driving the science and not the other way around.

In 1994, myself and a few other individuals stopped the cloture vote to move forward to ratify the Convention on Biological Diversity Treaty which would have destroyed property rights in our country, thereby destroying free enterprise, the American way of life and ultimately Freedom itself.

That is the goal of the globalists. It is not “saving the planet,” and it’s not even redistribution of wealth ultimately. It is control: global control of everyone and everything.

Together with my wife and all who have worked with us, both as colleagues and as fellow warriors in the fight for freedom, we have labored to inform citizens and policy makers, and to stop this agenda.

To all of you who read this, I say this: Don’t give up. Keep fighting. Keep working. Keep doing whatever it is that God has called you to do.

For me the fight is over. After a two-and-a-half year battle with cancer, I am going Home. My time here is almost over. I thought I had more to do, but God is saying otherwise.

Thank you to all who have fought and are continuing to fight for freedom.

Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain. 1 Cor. 15:58

