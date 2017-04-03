Dr. Phil Interview Exposes Global Elite Pedophiles

In what may be the most explosive episode of his high-profile television career, psychologist and TV show host Dr. Phil exposed the little-known phenomenon of human trafficking of sex slaves among the elite echelons of society.

According to Dr. Phil, the victim, and reliable sources who corroborated her story, the girl — now a young woman, perhaps in her mid-20s — was flown around the world on private jets and forced to have sexual relations and engage in unspeakable acts with wealthy businessmen, political leaders, and other establishment figures. Much of what was described on the the Dr. Phil Show sounded satanic, analysts said.

Experts who have studied the phenomenon, though, say this story is just the tip of a gigantic iceberg that stretches across the globe and is especially concentrated in power centers such as Washington, D.C., New York City, and London.

With President Donald Trump vowing to crack down hard on human trafficking and sex slavery, victims and their advocates hope the scourge can be brought into the open — and that the perpetrators can be brought to justice, regardless of their position in society. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reportedly committed to doing everything within his power to bring down high-level pedophiles and human-traffickers.