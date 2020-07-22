Dr. Warns New COVID-19 Vaccine Is Untested And Will Alter Your DNA

Dr. Carrie Madej, an Internal Medicine Specialist with over 19 years of experience, claims that the COVID-19 vaccine could be a Trojan Horse used to patent human beings, as it will change one’s DNA.

Dr. Madej graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine medical school in 2001.

In this video, she speaks about the agenda to inject an experimental vaccine into everybody on the planet.

The gene-altering vaccination would tweak human DNA into a cell line major corporations could patent, hypothetically owning the people with altered DNA.

This recombinant DNA technology is being spearheaded by companies like Inovio, Glaxosmithkline, Sanofi and Moderna.

In the age of extreme internet censorship, it’s imperative that you share crucial information such as the content covered by Dr. Madej.

