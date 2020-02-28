Drag Queen Dances Suggestively For Child While Adults Clap and Cheer

A video posted to Tik Tok shows a drag queen dancing suggestively in front of a girl no older than 6 as adults in the room applaud and cheer.

The clip shows the young girl seated as a drag queen crawls on her hands and knees towards her.

The drag queen then dances suggestively before approaching the girl and squatting down beside her in what some viewers said was comparable to the beginning of a lap dance.

The drag queen then shakes her backside before stroking the girl’s hair and kissing her.

Parents are seen clapping, dancing and cheering throughout the clip.

Here’s a drag queen dancing suggestively for a young girl while the adults look on and cheer pic.twitter.com/b4P5OLcPdE — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 28, 2020

The text on the video claims “This sweet little girl asked her mom to get a better view.”

The look on her face suggests otherwise, with many respondents asserting her mannerisms suggested she was incredibly uncomfortable with the whole display.

Despite drag queens being an inherently sexual form of performance, leftists still insist there is nothing odd about exposing children to them.

This video clearly suggests otherwise.

As we previously highlighted, a Scottish MP invited a drag queen called ‘Flowjob’ who had previously uploaded sexually explicit content to Twitter to a primary school and then called parents who complained “homophobic.”

Even some drag queens have questioned why parents are allowing them to perform to children.

Last month we highlighted the words of an actual drag queen, Kitty Demure, who posted a viral video in which he expressed his amazement at why ‘woke’ parents are allowing their kids to be around drag queens, asking, “Would you want a stripper or a porn star to influence your child?”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Emergency Survival Foods – delicious dishes & a 25 year shelf life!

———————————————————————————————————————

Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!