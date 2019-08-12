Drag Queen events for preschoolers cause more outrage in Australia

Storytelling events for preschool children hosted by drag queens in Australia meant to teach inclusion and diversity are triggering outrage online.

The Rainbow Family Story Time events at public libraries have caused controversy in the past, but a Daily Mail article on the most recent sessions has seen renewed disgust expressed online.

A June event in the Sydney suburb of Kogarah featured Charisma Belle.

“Families come in all shapes and sizes, but the most important part of any family is love! The fabulous Charisma Belle will visit [the library] to present a storytime celebrating pride, diversity, and the joy of family,” reads the event’s official description.

“This session is suitable for preschool-aged children and their caregivers, and will give families an opportunity to experience positive and inclusive role models in a fun environment.”

