Drag Queen Flashes Children During Story Hour

A drag queen accidentally flashed children a glimpse of his crotch during a ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ event in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

The performer, known as Sasha Sosa, was reading to children at Hennepin County Library when the incident was caught on camera.

Child Protection League Action posted a series of images from the event asserting that they represented taxpayer funded “debauchery and sexual grooming.”

According to the group, Sosa is aged 18 or 19 and regularly performs at strip clubs alongside ‘Gemini Valentine’, who was also present at the library wearing a revealing leotard.

The Hennepin County Library also reportedly failed to carry out a background check on the pair before the event.

The exposure of children to sexual themes at such events has caused fury amongst many conservatives.

Earlier this year we reported on photos showing young children lying on top of a drag queen during a ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ event in Portland.

One of the participants at a Drag Queen Story Time event in Houston, 32-year-old Albert Garza, later turned out to be a registered sex offender who was convicted of assaulting an 8-year-old boy in 2008.

However, according to neo-con columnist David French, Drag Queen Story Time is “one of the blessings of liberty.”

