Drag Queens to Appear in Super Bowl Ad for First Time

An ad for Super Bowl LIV will reportedly be the first ever to feature drag queens, in a sign of the degeneracy that’s to come in 2020.

In a preview of the ad, drag queens “Miz Cracker” and “Kim Chi,” who appeared in the show Ru Paul’s Drag Race, eat Sabra hummus.

“I hope this doesn’t give me helmet hair,” Miz Cracker says, as Kim Chi bites a hummus-dipped chip.

According to an interview from the Sabra Chief Marketing Officer to AdWeek, the company is exploring a “diverse group of personalities” to make hummus “versatile, relevant and relatable,” but one questions why they think inserting drag queens into ads would make them more relatable to everyday Americans. If anything, S

Who's dick do I have to suck to get verified on @instagram? — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) April 13, 2017 I love homosexuals, and not just because they provide me with the vitamin penis injections I need each week. #face #DragRace — Miz Cracker (@miz_cracker) April 14, 2015

The ad is part of a series set to air during the NFL Super Bowl match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on February 2, which is expected to be watched by over 90 million people.

Drag queen Kitty Demure posted a viral video in which he expressed his amazement at why ‘woke’ parents are allowing their kids to be around drag queens, asking, “Would you want a stripper or a porn star to influence your child?”

