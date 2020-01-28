Drag Queens to Appear in Super Bowl Ad for First Time

An ad for Super Bowl LIV will reportedly be the first ever to feature drag queens, in a sign of the degeneracy that’s to come in 2020.

In a preview of the ad, drag queens “Miz Cracker” and “Kim Chi,” who appeared in the show Ru Paul’s Drag Race, eat Sabra hummus.

“I hope this doesn’t give me helmet hair,” Miz Cracker says, as Kim Chi bites a hummus-dipped chip.

According to an interview from the Sabra Chief Marketing Officer to AdWeek, the company is exploring a “diverse group of personalities” to make hummus “versatile, relevant and relatable,” but one questions why they think inserting drag queens into ads would make them more relatable to everyday Americans. If anything, S

The ad is part of a series set to air during the NFL Super Bowl match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on February 2, which is expected to be watched by over 90 million people.

RELATED: CHIPS AHOY PROMOTES ‘DRAG MOMS’ IN DERANGED MOTHER’S DAY AD

RELATED: Oreo Promotes “Pronoun Packs” to Celebrate Trans Agenda

RELATED: INSURANCE COMPANY AD FEATURES DRAG QUEEN READING TO CHILDREN

RELATED: MEMES EXPOSE CORPORATE AMERICA CASHING IN ON LGBTQ MOVEMENT

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

Drag queen Kitty Demure posted a viral video in which he expressed his amazement at why ‘woke’ parents are allowing their kids to be around drag queens, asking, “Would you want a stripper or a porn star to influence your child?”

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Not All Democrats Are Bad

Not All Democrats Are Bad

U.S. News
Comments
Bombshell Video: TWO MORE Bernie Staffers Promote 'Extreme Action' & Property Destruction

Bombshell Video: TWO MORE Bernie Staffers Promote ‘Extreme Action’ & Property Destruction

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: CNN Calls Trump Supporters Stupid Illiterate Rednecks

U.S. News
comments

Fox News Cuts Away from President Trump’s Impeachment Defense

U.S. News
comments

NYT: “Iowa Should Never Go First,” It’s “Among The Country’s Whitest States”

U.S. News
comments

Comments