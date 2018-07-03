‘Drag Tots’ Cartoon Sparks Outrage

“It’s never too early to slip into your first pair of heels, contour your cheekbones, or learn the basics of drag culture,” reads an announcement for Drag Tots, an upcoming cartoon about “baby drag queens.”

The cartoon, a spin-off of the TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race, has been described as a Muppet Babies for drag queens, and it’s sparking outrage for introducing the culture to very impressionable young children.

“Drag Tots premiered on WOW Presents Plus and cartoons have never been so gay! Some of your favorite queens voice the cutest animated baby drag queens in this all-new show,” the cartoon’s production company proudly declares.

“You’re not a true queen until you can read!” the character Lady Liber T says in the above preview. “Because reading is what? Fundamental!”

A screenshot from one scene shows a banner above the kids promoting an ongoing “all-inclusive” celebration that is “mandatory.”

The cartoon is marketed for “kids and grown-ups of all ages.”

Because of that, critics are blasting the show for pushing the drag queen lifestyle onto young children.

“Every child’s uniqueness unfolds within the child, unless adults try to co-opt it,” one concerned grandmother told LifeZette. “Sadly, some adults increasingly do this, and it is a manipulative tragedy.”

MovieGuide, a ministry that publishes content guides for parents, recommended parents get more involved in their children’s lives – or Hollywood will.

“More than ever, parents need to be on top of what their children may be watching, because the days of innocent Saturday morning cartoons is officially over — honestly, it’s been over for a while,” MovieGuide said. “Two new shows coming this year are pushing cross-dressing lifestyles on children.”

The cartoon brings to mind Drag Queen Story Hour, in which drag queens visited California libraries to teach them about the “drag queen lifestyle” and “gender identity.”

“Who wants to be a drag queen when they grow up?” One storyteller asked his young audience before breaking out in song and dance. “The hips on the drag queen go swish, swish, swish!”