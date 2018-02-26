DREAMer With Shotgun Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Up School

Image Credits: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

A 21-year-old illegal immigrant residing in the sanctuary city of Rochester, New York, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a local high school via a social media account. Upon further investigation of the suspect’s residence, officers recovered a shotgun.

“I’m coming tomorrow morning and I’m going to shoot all of ya b******,” the suspect allegedly wrote on East High School’s Facebook page on February 16, two days after the South Florida school shooting.

The suspect was arrested four days after the threat was initially posted from the anonymous account she created in January. The 21-year-old was charged with making “terrorist threats,” which is a felony.

