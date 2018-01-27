Dreamers Reject Trump’s Amnesty Plan: ‘A White Supremacist Ransom Note’

United We Dream, described as the “largest immigrant youth-led network in the country,” rejected President Donald Trump’s immigration framework that would give 1.8 million young illegal aliens a pathway to citizenship.

“Let’s call this proposal for what it is: a white supremacist ransom note,” Greisa Martinez Rosas, advocacy director for UWD, said in a statement on Twitter. “Trump and Stephen Miller killed DACA and created the crisis that immigrant youth are facing.”

“They have taken immigrant youth hostage, pitting us against our own parents, black immigrants and our communities in exchange for our dignity,” Martinez Rosas said.

“To Miller and Trump’s white supremacist proposal, immigrant youth say: No.”

📣 PRESS STATEMENT | Immigrant Youth to Trump’s White Supremacist Proposal: “No.” "Let us be clear: any politician who backs up this ransom note is enabling Trump and Miller’s white supremacist agenda." #DreamActNowhttps://t.co/XIVD6RCnZm pic.twitter.com/xNxj8nVWBn — United We Dream (#DreamActNow: 478-488-8059) (@UNITEDWEDREAM) January 25, 2018

