Drinking non-cow milk linked to shorter kids, study suggests

Image Credits: Couleur/Pixabay.

Children who drink dairy alternatives like soy, almond or rice milks are slightly shorter than their peers who drink cow’s milk, according to a new study.

The study, published Wednesday in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that each daily cup of non-cow’s milk consumed was associated with 0.4 centimeters (0.15 inches) lower height than average for a child’s age.

“We found that children who are consuming non-cow’s milk like rice, almond and soy milk tended to be a little bit shorter than children who consumed cow’s milk,” said Dr. Jonathon Maguire, the study’s lead author and a pediatrician and researchers at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. “For example, a 3-year-old child consuming three cups of non-cow’s milk relative to cow’s milk was on average 1.5 centimeters shorter.”

